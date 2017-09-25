Man tries to burn neighbor's house

A 40-YEAR-OLD man was arrested for allegedly setting the shanty of his neighbor on fire at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, September 24, in Sitio Cornerian, Barangay Poblacion, Compostela, Cebu.

Police identified the suspect as Joselito Arcelo Tejero.

The shanty was owned by Raymond Blancia Di, 31, and his common-law wife Rachel Soreno Gomez, 37.

Initial investigation showed the suspect was mad at his neighbors over personal disagreements.

Police arrested the suspect, who was in the act of setting afire their residence, after the victims reported the incident.

Tejero will be facing a complaint of arson before the Office of the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor. (KAL)