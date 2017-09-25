Man tries to burn neighbor's house | SunStar

Man tries to burn neighbor's house

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Man tries to burn neighbor's house

Monday, September 25, 2017

A 40-YEAR-OLD man was arrested for allegedly setting the shanty of his neighbor on fire at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, September 24, in Sitio Cornerian, Barangay Poblacion, Compostela, Cebu.

Police identified the suspect as Joselito Arcelo Tejero.

The shanty was owned by Raymond Blancia Di, 31, and his common-law wife Rachel Soreno Gomez, 37.

Initial investigation showed the suspect was mad at his neighbors over personal disagreements.

Police arrested the suspect, who was in the act of setting afire their residence, after the victims reported the incident.

Tejero will be facing a complaint of arson before the Office of the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor. (KAL)

Tags: 
arson charges
Compostela

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on September 25, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments