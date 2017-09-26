17-year-old girl 'drowns' in a puddle

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl who reportedly had an epilepsy drowned in a shallow puddle in Sitio Punta, Barangay Nailon, Bogo City, Cebu on Monday, September 25.

Police identified the fatality as Janice Mandawe, whose lifeless body was discovered by her grandmother around 4 p.m.

Investigation showed that around 10 a.m., Mandawe told her grandmother that her stomach was upset and left the house.

Her grandmother also went out. Upon arriving home in the afternoon, she found her granddaughter lying in the puddle, unresponsive.

Investigators believed the girl had a seizure before she fell into the puddle. (KAL/SunStar Cebu)