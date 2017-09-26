Woman found dead in Talisay subdivision

A WOMAN was found dead in a subdivision in Barangay Lawaan 1, Talisay City, Tuesday morning, September 26.

The body was identified as that of May Albasin, 33, a lotto outlet caretaker.



Albasin's mother, Remy Lugan, told SunStar Cebu that two days before she died, the victim had an argument with her boyfriend outside their house.

Lugan said Albasin was abused by her boyfriend numerous times.

Early this year, Lugan went to the Talisay City Police Station to report that Albasin was mauled by her boyfriend. (JKV/SunStar Cebu)