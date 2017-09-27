16 minors caught breaking curfew in 2 villages
THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) rescued 16 minors during the implementation of curfew in Barangays Sawang Calero and Suba. The San Nicolas Police Station aided the barangay officials in the implementation of curfew.
Based on barangay and city ordinances, minors should already be home by 10 p.m.
The rescue was part of CCPO’s Oplan Pokemon, which seeks to fight drugs and crimes.
CCPO Director Joel Doria encouraged different agencies to help them in the implementation of curfew for the safety of the children. (JOB)
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on September 27, 2017.
