Bzzzzz: Forecasts: Labella vs. Tomas, Yong vs. del Mar

WHO’D probably face off in the Cebu City elections in 2019? Tomas Osmeña, for mayor, and Mary Ann de los Santos, for vice mayor in the BOPK team. Against Edgar Labella and Edu Rama in Team Rama.

That’s the fearless forecast of Atty. Frank Malilong and co-panelists Atty. Ellie Espinoza and Titus Borromeo on dyCM’s “Frankahay Ta.”

Too soon?

You bet. So many things could happen between now and the next mid-term election. Yet politicians brace for the next election even as they still exult or lick wounds over the last one’s results. So why not an early guessing game?

The Osmeña-Abella clash hinges on former Mike Rama not running against Tomas again, which would be a showdown many people might wish to see. Although others think Mike would do better if he’d hang his gloves -- or take on Rep. Bebot Abellanosa for the Cebu City south House seat. Each would’ve a baggage to carry: Mike, from the president’s narcotics list; Bebot, from the still-unimplemented order of the ombudsman for his dismissal and perpetual disqualification from public office.

Another speculation by the Malilong panel, based on what they’ve heard: Dr. Yong Larrazabal challenging Rep. Raul del Mar in Cebu City north.

No admission from Yen

“Manila Times” columnist Yen Makabenta finally commented on the furor caused by the fake quote and news he used in his column of Sept. 23 had caused. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley told the United Nations and its members “to give space” to President Duterte, Makabenta said in his column, quoting the item from a bogus website (disguised as an Al Jezeera adjunct).

Yesterday (Sept. 27) his column took great length to explain (from his “research”) that Hayley would’ve thought what the fake source put into her mouth. The problem was that Hayley never said them at the U.N. or anywhere else. It was all made up.

Makabenta cited yesterday the metaphor about toothpaste: once it’s out, it’s tough to put back into the tube. (See side item.) If only bogus news were as harmless as toothpaste. And who squeezed the toothpaste out in the first place?

TIP US OFF. TELL US ABOUT IT.

[paseares@gmail.com]