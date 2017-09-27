Camomot’s life, works to be featured in a film

A GROUP of local filmmakers will be making a film that will feature the life and works of the late Archbishop Teofilo Camomot.

Today is the 29th death anniversary of Camomot, whose sainthood is the subject of a church campaign.

Sinegugma, a group of Cebuano filmmakers whose advocacy is to create local films that embrace Cebuano culture and faith, is set to start filming “Lolong: Ang Ginoo Anaa sa Kasingkasing” within the first quarter of next year.

The film’s completion is targeted just before Camomot’s 104th birthday in March next year.

Marlon Douglas Hofer, Sinegugma creative director, told Sunstar Cebu that they conceptualized the film to help raise awareness on Camomot’s life.

“We would like to bring young people to be inspired by Camomot’s life. That it is possible to become a saint in God’s grace,” said Hofer.

Hofer, a devotee of Camomot, said he was inspired by the life and works of the late prelate after visiting his final resting place in Barangay Valladolid, Carcar City.

As a filmmaker, Hofer’s ambition was to make a full-feature length film that can inspire others to emulate Cebuano personalities like Camomot.

Hofer said that as of yesterday, they are still in the process of pre-production by conducting research, location hunting and casting. As to who would be playing the role of Camomot, Hofer admitted that it needs “special anointing.”

The Archdiocese of Cebu is currently preparing for Camomot’s cause for beatification. (JKV)