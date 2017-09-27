Cebu bishop leads celebration of Camomot's death anniversary
CEBU Auxiliary Bishop Dennis Villarojo lead the mass during the 29th death anniversary of the late Archbishop Teofilo Camomot at the chapel of the Daughters of St. Therese Mother House in Valladolid Village, Carcar City.
In his homily, Villarojo reminded the faithful that when he was still alive, Camomot served his flock wholeheartedly and not expecting anything in return.
He urged the faithful to follow Camomot's example by serving in their respective professions and work wholeheartedly.
He reminded the faithful to be like "the tree that bears fruit for the benefit of mankind without expecting anything in return." (JKV)
