Engineering profs hone skills at Smart

KERUBIN Pangilinan has been teaching electronics and communications engineering to students at Polytechnic University of the Philippines for 11 years. While he is well-versed in subjects, such as circuits and computer fundamentals, Pangilinan’s knowledge of telecommunications was purely theoretical–until recently.

Along with 22 engineering professors from several other schools, Pangilinan spent 10 days in various cell sites of Smart Communications to get hands-on training on the daily operations and maintenance of telecommunications equipment.

The faculty immersion activity is a component of the 14-year-old Smart Wireless Engineering Education Program (SWEEP).

Under SWEEP, Smart partners with universities and colleges to improve engineering and information technology education in the country. Nearly 500 professors from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao have received on-the-job training from Smart engineers.

Smart Public Affairs senior manager Stephanie Orlino underscored the importance of teaching the teachers.

“When you train professors, it’s not only them who benefit. The impact is multiplied when they relay the knowledge to their students,” said Orlino.

Aside from conducting the faculty immersion program, Smart also provides its 42 SWEEP partner-schools with up-to-date telecommunications equipment, seminars, and internships for students. It also holds an annual innovations competition for college students.

Engineering professors in SWEEP partner-schools who wish to join the next faculty immersion may get in touch with their college deans.

