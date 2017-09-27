Man, 71, wounded in Toledo City fire

A 71-YEAR-OLD man was wounded in a fire incident in Sitio Dakit, Barangay Awihao, Toledo City, Cebu, on Wednesday afternoon, September 27.

Inspector Paul Patrick Laude, the city fire chief, said Serapio Dolino, 71, suffered a first-degree burn on the nape.

The Toledo City Fire Station received the alarm at 1:27 p.m. The blaze was put out at 1:37 p.m.

Investigation showed the fire started in the bedroom of Dolino.

Laude said Dolino was not able to get out when he noticed the fire from his house. He tried to put out the blaze but failed.

Damages to properties were pegged at P20,000.

No other houses in the neighborhood were damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. (KAL/SunStar Philippines)