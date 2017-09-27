Osmeña, city execs negative for drugs

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella and the 18 city councilors tested negative during a surprise drug test in City Hall yesterday.

The Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) also administered the random drug test for 60 staff members of the mayor’s office yesterday morning.

During the City Council session yesterday afternoon, it was the turn of Labella and the city councilors to take the drug test.

Osmeña said he would immediately terminate the services of personnel of the Office of the Mayor who are found positive for illegal drug use, but results showed none of them used illegal drugs.

Garry Lao, head of COSAP, said a total of 27 City Hall employees tested positive during a drug test since he assumed office last June. Of the 27, five are regular employees.

“We’re not suspecting anyone, it’s just that COSAP wants to make sure all departments in City Hall is a drug-free workplace,” Lao said.

He also said that casual and job order workers who test positive will have their services terminated while regular employees will undergo due process. So far, 836 personnel from 14 departments of City Hall have undergone the drug test.

A total of 836 City Hall Employees have participated in the drug tests. (Cherizar Maxine Magat, USJ-R Intern)