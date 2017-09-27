P150,000 bounty for former Mandaue councilor's killers

P150,000 bounty for ex-Mandaue Councilor Bethoven Andaya's killers

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

THE local government of Santander, Cebu, is offering a reward of P150,000 for the information on the killers of former Mandaue City Councilor Beethoven "Toben" Andaya.

Cebu Provincial Police Office Director Eric Noble said the reward can help find the culprits.

He received the letter from Santander Mayor Marilyn Wenceslao on Monday, September 25.

Andaya was found dead inside a room of a resort in Barangay Liloan, Santander on September 11.

Noble said they have identified "persons of interest" in Andaya's murder. (KAL)

