PB approves P14M road concreting project in Carmen

CEBU Gov. Hilario Davide III said his administration will focus on the concreting and improvement of secondary roads in the Cebu Province to decongest national roads.

In line with this, the Provincial Board has authorized Davide to sign a contract with the winning bidder for the concreting of Congon-Cantumog-Corte road in Carmen town.

The project costs P14.7 million and will be completed within 99 days.

The Cebu Provincial Engineering Office has already provided the program of works and estimates for the project. (EOB)