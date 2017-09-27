PB approves P14M road concreting project in Carmen
CEBU Gov. Hilario Davide III said his administration will focus on the concreting and improvement of secondary roads in the Cebu Province to decongest national roads.
In line with this, the Provincial Board has authorized Davide to sign a contract with the winning bidder for the concreting of Congon-Cantumog-Corte road in Carmen town.
The project costs P14.7 million and will be completed within 99 days.
The Cebu Provincial Engineering Office has already provided the program of works and estimates for the project. (EOB)
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on September 27, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!