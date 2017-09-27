Police station gets P1 million worth of equipment

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said that the City Government’s giving of P1 million worth of equipment to the Police Station 2 for their anti-drug operations boosted their morale. Supt. Artemio Ricabo of CCPO said he hopes that the reward will encourage the 10 other police stations in the city to double their efforts.

“Our station commanders will also strive harder so that they, too, can have support,” he said.

But Ricabo made clear that the 11 police stations in the city have been performing well and that the number of crimes in the city has decreased. (JOB)