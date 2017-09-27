Retired cop's son nabbed in Labangon drug bust | SunStar

Retired cop's son nabbed in Labangon drug bust

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Retired cop's son nabbed in Labangon drug bust

Wednesday, September 27, 2017
(Photo by Romeo Marantal of DyRC)

(Photo by Romeo Marantal of DyRC)

A SON of a retired police officer was caught in a drug bust at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, September 26, in Sacred Heart Village, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Suspect Ed Tristan Badrina, 34, yielded a .380 Ingram Cobra loaded with one magazine containing eight bullets, cellular phone, two improvised tooters, a disposable lighter and a strip of tinfoil to the operatives of Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit.

Senior Inspector Windell Abellana, team leader, said the suspect had been included in the list of drug personalities of Police Regional Office-Central Visayas.

Badrina is the son of retired Senior Police Officer 3 Eugene Badrina.

The suspect will be charged with illegal possession of firearm and violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (KAL)

Tags: 
drug bust
Ed Tristan Badrina
drug personalities
Labangon

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments