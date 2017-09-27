Retired cop's son nabbed in Labangon drug bust
A SON of a retired police officer was caught in a drug bust at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, September 26, in Sacred Heart Village, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.
Suspect Ed Tristan Badrina, 34, yielded a .380 Ingram Cobra loaded with one magazine containing eight bullets, cellular phone, two improvised tooters, a disposable lighter and a strip of tinfoil to the operatives of Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit.
Senior Inspector Windell Abellana, team leader, said the suspect had been included in the list of drug personalities of Police Regional Office-Central Visayas.
Badrina is the son of retired Senior Police Officer 3 Eugene Badrina.
The suspect will be charged with illegal possession of firearm and violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (KAL)
