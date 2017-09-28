Cebu student dies after jumping off school's 7th floor
Thursday, September 28, 2017
A 17-YEAR-OLD Grade 12 student died after she allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the 7th floor of Asian College of Technology (ACT) building in Barangay Kalubihan, Cebu City, Thursday afternoon, the police said.
(Details to follow)
(SunStar Superbalita Cebu)
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on September 28, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!