‘Despite bry. poll move, gun ban goes’

DESPITE the published postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections from October 2017 to May 2018, the Commission on Elections of Cebu Province will still enforce the gun ban on Oct. 1.

“We have made the query whether or not (it pushes through), despite the pending effectiveness of the law, we will implement the gun ban and we have just received the memorandum as per agreement also with the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Comelec Manila, that the committee has deemed it necessary to implement the gun ban on Oct. 1,” Provincial Comelec Supervisor Lionel Castillano said.

Comelec Resolution 10197 says that possession of firearms or other deadly weapons and the employment of security personnel or bodyguards during the election period are prohibited.

Castillano said they are still waiting for the law to become effective, 15 days after publication.

He said that before the start of the search, there should be briefing first in a well lit area, with proper signage, and the search shall only be visual with the use of flashlight.

He advised drivers to turn on the inside light of the vehicle during checkpoints. He also mentioned that unless a person is suspicious or there is a prior information of a certain vehicle bringing firearms, it will be sufficient for the PNP to search without a search warrant.

Castillano said the filing of the certificate of candidacy on Oct. 5 to 11 will still push through, but he expects no one will file for COC knowing that before Oct. 23, the law will become effective.

He mentioned that they will receive applications for the filing of COC for the Oct. 23 elections. However, this will be invalid since the elections are postponed. He said there will be another filing of COCs for the May 2018 elections.

Castillano said the Comelec had stopped preparing for the elections since it’s already clear that the law has been passed.

About 80 percent of the ballots were already printed. According to Castillano, these ballots will still be used next year as long as the date will be changed or the Comelec will issue a resolution allowing it to be used without changing the dates. (Angel Mae Bellita, USJR Intern)