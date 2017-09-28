Talisay slay suspect nabbed in Zambo Norte | SunStar

Talisay slay suspect nabbed in Zambo Norte

Thursday, September 28, 2017
CCTV footage taken from where the alleged suspect behind May Albasin's death was found disposing her body. (Photo grabbed from Justin K. Vestil video)

(UPDATED) -- The boyfriend of May Azalia Albasin, who was murdered and thrown in a subdivision in Barangay Lawaan 1, Talisay City, was arrested in a checkpoint in Zamboanga del Norte Wednesday afternoon.

Superintendent Jason Villameter, Talisay City police chief, said Leo Zafra, who is considered a suspect in Albasin's death, was driving a motorcycle when he was caught Wednesday, September 27, in a checkpoint in the municipality of Sergio Osmeña Sr., Zamboanga del Norte.

Villameter said the checkpoint personnel asked for Zafra's identification card and confirmed he is the person whom the law enforcers are trying to locate.

Before the suspect was caught, Villameter said he had sent a picture of the businessman to the town's police station.

A team from Talisay City Police Station have been dispatched to fetch Zafra. However, Villameter did not divulge the name of the place where Zafra was caught.

Earlier, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents obtained footage from a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera, showing Zafra standing outside a white vehicle on the spot in Barangay Lawaan where the body of Albasin was found on Tuesday morning, September 26.

Albasin, 33, was a lotto outlet caretaker. She had gunshot wounds in her abdomen, left thigh, and right arm.

Remy Albasin Lugan, mother of the victim, alleged that her daughter was mauled by Zafra. (DRT, KAL)

slay
woman found dead
Talisay City
May Albasin
Leo Zafra

