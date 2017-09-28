Yet another Camomot miracle...

SISTER Ma. Emper Rabasano, 44, almost lost hope when doctors told her in 2015 that she had myoma or a benign tumor on her cervix.

Rabasano, a member of the Daughters of St. Therese (DST), told SunStar Cebu that four months before she found out about the tumor, she bled profusely even if she didn’t have her period.

Her previous superior advised her to seek a second opinion from another doctor in Cebu City last year.

Before she went to the doctor for her check-up, Rabasano went to the tomb of the late Archbishop Teofilo Camomot to pray at 3 a.m.

Camomot’s tomb is inside the compound of the DST Mother House in Barangay Valladolid in Carcar City.

While praying, Rabasano prostrated before the late prelate’s tomb, asking him to heal her.

When she went to Cebu City for her check-up, the doctor was surprised. An ultrasound showed that the tumor on her cervix was no longer there.

Rabasano said she couldn’t help screaming when she saw the results.

Rabasano is one of many people who claim they were healed through Camomot’s intercession.

On the late bishop’s 29th death anniversary yesterday, Rabasano asked God to elevate Camomot to sainthood.

Hundreds of other devotees came to the DST Mother House to pray for Camomot yesterday.

In his homily, Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Dennis Villarojo reminded the faithful that when he was still alive, Camomot served his flock wholeheartedly, not expecting anything in return.

He urged the faithful to follow Camomot’s example by serving in their respective professions and vocations wholeheartedly, regardless of the monetary reward.

“Dili ra ta mutrabaho kay tungod naay suhol. Kana bang mutrabaho kay nalipay ta sa atong trabahoan, kay nalingaw ta nga nihatag ug serbisyo sa uban (We shouldn’t just work for money. Rather, we should do it because serving others make us happy),” Villarojo added.

In a separate interview, Reverend Mother Ma. Louella Grace Buscato, superior of the DST Mother House, said they have assessed Rabasano’s claim and included it among the testimonies of favors given by Camomot.

She said that the beautification process for Camomot is still being addressed by the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

Buscato said that Fr. Samson Selloriquez, the main postulator for Camomot’s cause, told them that no negative comments were given on the documentary evidence on the late prelate’s heroic life and virtues.

For now, they are awaiting the written order from Pope Francis to declare Camomot as “venerable.” (JKV)