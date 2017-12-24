Fire hits residential area in Lawaan 3, Talisay City
Sunday, December 24, 2017
FIRE hit residential homes in Sitio Caduldulan, Lawaan 3, Tabunok, Talisay City.
Fire alarm was raised around 6:30 p.m. It reached Task Force Alpha level as of 7:50 p.m., meaning, all fire stations were called on to respond.
The cause of the fire is still being determined.
As of 8:05 p.m., the fire is under control. (Nicko Tubo/SunStar Philippines)
