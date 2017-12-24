Fire hits residential area in Lawaan 3, Talisay City | SunStar

Fire hits residential area in Lawaan 3, Talisay City

Sunday, December 24, 2017
(Nicko Tubo)

FIRE hit residential homes in Sitio Caduldulan, Lawaan 3, Tabunok, Talisay City.

Fire alarm was raised around 6:30 p.m. It reached Task Force Alpha level as of 7:50 p.m., meaning, all fire stations were called on to respond.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.

As of 8:05 p.m., the fire is under control. (Nicko Tubo/SunStar Philippines)

