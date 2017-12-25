Cebu City steps up anti-mendicancy campaign

THE City Government of Cebu is stepping up its drive against giving of alms to beggars during this Christmas season.

Jesusa Berido, chief of the anti-mendicancy unit of the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), reminded the public not to give money to beggars.

Berido said: "It's not bad to give, but you can give it in a legitimate organization, like the institutions who have been giving material goods to the less fortunate. Di gyud na pwede because we have an ordinance to follow."

Jeepney driver, Anecito Cuizon, said in an interview that the carolers, who are eagerly tapping on the legs and arms of every passengers for alms, have been rampant since the start of the Christmas season.

Berido said there will be a P300 fine for the first offense, P500 for the second, and P1,000 for habitual offense.

If the offender cannot afford to pay the fine, he/she will serve four hours of community service supervised by the Cebu City Traffic Operations Management or any representative appointed by the Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Board.

Berido, however, said that the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) is still waiting for Mayor Tomas Osmeña to sign the memorandum that would permit them to get the fine.

Rescue

DSWS Aide Emmeline Ambrad said with the assistance of a social worker, beggars will be rescued and will undergo orientation on the city’s ordinances.

Rodalyn Malapad, a mendicant from Alaska Mambaling, said: "Dakpon mi og di mi makabantay (We get arrested if we don’t notice them).”

She said they are then hauled in a building located at the back of the SM City compound at the North Reclamation Area.

“Hugaw siya nga building. Daghan man mi sa sud (The building is dirty. There’s a lot of us inside),” Malapad said.

After being holed in the building for a day, she said, authorities will release them between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Rodalyn also said there were no orientation nor relief goods given to any of the rescued mendicants.

Malapad begs in downtown Colon Street while her husband, Adul, fishes for their family of three children.

Data from the DSWS showed there have been 412 rescued adults and 75 elderly in 2017, higher than the 295 adults and 21 elderly rescued in 2016. However, a decrease in number of rescued children was noted last year with 291, while 260 was recorded this year.

Information dissemination

The DSWS have been posting posters, distributing leaflets, and displaying tarpaulins since the start of their anti-mendicancy campaign last November.

The anti-mendicancy campaign chief said that the hotspots where most of the begging takes place are in Labangon, Pahina Central, Pasil, Mambaling, Talamban, Banilad, Luz, Mabolo, Caretta, Sto. Nino, Day-as, Kalubihan, Sambang Uno, Tisa, and Kamputhaw.

Ambrad also said that posters were posted in Public Utility Jeepneys, where soliciting usually takes place as the carolers asks for alms to the passengers, for the passengers to be aware that mendicancy is prohibited. (Precious Grace Gandia and Frankl Glarino, USC AB Communications Interns/SunStar Philippines)