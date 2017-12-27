4 suspected drug suspects caught in Cebu City

ON Christmas Eve, operatives from the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office resumed their anti-drugs operation and arrested two suspected drug pushers in Barangay Ermita.

They seized 18 grams of shabu in four medium sachets from Marlon Pinote, 53, and Gina Sayson, 46. Chief Insp. Christopher Navida, chief of the City Intelligence Branch, said that both Pinote and Sayson were on their drug watch list.

The illegal drugs had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P212,400. Operatives responded to a complaint from a concerned citizen about the rampant illegal drug trade in Sitio Bato.

Two persons were also arrested for drug possession in the interior portion of Sitio Ponce 1, Barangay Carreta yesterday afternoon.

They were identified as Lorena Labitad, 36, and Janet Señor, 47.

Labitad was caught with two sachets of shabu, while Señor had one small sachet. (JOB)