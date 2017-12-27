4 suspected drug suspects caught in Cebu City
ON Christmas Eve, operatives from the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office resumed their anti-drugs operation and arrested two suspected drug pushers in Barangay Ermita.
They seized 18 grams of shabu in four medium sachets from Marlon Pinote, 53, and Gina Sayson, 46. Chief Insp. Christopher Navida, chief of the City Intelligence Branch, said that both Pinote and Sayson were on their drug watch list.
The illegal drugs had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P212,400. Operatives responded to a complaint from a concerned citizen about the rampant illegal drug trade in Sitio Bato.
Two persons were also arrested for drug possession in the interior portion of Sitio Ponce 1, Barangay Carreta yesterday afternoon.
They were identified as Lorena Labitad, 36, and Janet Señor, 47.
Labitad was caught with two sachets of shabu, while Señor had one small sachet. (JOB)
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on December 27, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!