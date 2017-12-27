Alert up vs. NPA members

THE Police Regional Office 7 was ordered to implement the law against New People’s Army (NPA) members who have pending cases in court.

Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal, the Regional Intelligence Division chief, said their operations against communist rebels who have pending warrants of arrest will continue.

“Lawful exercise lang namin yun (It will be a lawful exercise),” he told reporters yesterday.

The police caught alleged NPA member Jonathan Lacadman at 12:10 p.m. last Sunday in Barangay Poblacion, Dumanjug.

Lacadman, 26, allegedly took part in the ambush-slay of seven police officers, including Supt. Arnel Arpon, in Guihulngan, Negros Oriental last July 21.

President Duterte declared the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and NPA as terrorist groups, following the collapse of the peace talks.

The police was on alert as the CPP celebrated its founding anniversary yesterday.

“We have reminded our people on the ground to be vigilant,” said Senior Superintendent Angelito Dumangeng, the regional chief of directorial staff.

The NPA has declared a unilateral ceasefire, which ended at 6 p.m. yesterday.

“They (police officers) should not lower their guard to prevent any atrocities,” Dumangeng said. (KAL)