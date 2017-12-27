Families ask for help

HAZEL Villarente, 41, was about to prepare Noche Buena for her family of eight at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve when she noticed that some of her neighbors were running and screaming outside their house.

When she went out to check what the commotion was all about, Villarente saw flames engulfing her neighbors’ houses.

The Villarentes were one of 96 families or 388 individuals who lost their houses in an early evening fire in Sitio Caduldulan, Barangay Lawaan 3 in Talisay City on Christmas Eve.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

In an interview yesterday, Villarente said the fire was already at their doorstep when she and her kids decided to leave their house.

Villarente and her 14-year-old daughter, Samantha, had to carry the younger children to safety while her eldest son, John Sandrin, attempted to save the heads of his mother’s two high-speed sewing machines.

Villarente, a dressmaker, said the sewing machines allow her family to meet their daily needs.

Aside from their Noche Buena, Villarente also lost her savings of P20,000 in the fire.

Now, the remnants of their sewing machines and the clothes on their back are the only possessions the Villarentes have left.

The couple and their seven children now live in what remains of their house in Sitio Caduldulan.

Yesterday, the fire victims started receiving aid from the Talisay City Government.

Rep. Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. (Cebu, 1st) went to the fire site yesterday to deliver relief goods donated by different organizations.

Gullas said the City will start validating the names of the fire victims to determine who will receive financial assistance from the City.

Felipa Solana, Talisay City’s social welfare officer, said her office will give P10,000 to families whose houses were destroyed. Those whose houses were damaged will receive P5,000.

Of the 388 individuals who were affected by the fire, around 80 are house owners, she said.

While she appreciates the aid given by the City and private individuals, Villarente requested concerned citizens to also provide them with clothes, underwear and toiletries.

Despite the tragedy that befell her family, Villarente was still thankful.

“(That all my children were not harmed is already a bonus. It doesn’t matter if we lost our house as long as all my children are safe. They are our real treasures),” she said in Bisaya.