Households to lose water supply for 10 hours

A 10-hour water supply interruption will be implemented by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) in certain areas of Talisay City and Cebu City tomorrow.

This will be done to give way to the second interconnection of a newly installed pipeline affected by the P638-million underpass project on N. Bacalso Ave., Cebu City.

Consumers in elevated and interior parts of Talisay City and Barangays Bulacao Pardo, Cogon Pardo, Inayawan, Pardo, Kinasang-an, Basak Pardo, Quiot, Basak San Nicolas, Mambaling, Duljo, San Nicolas Proper, Sawang Calero, Suba, Pasil, Pahina San Nicolas, Pahina Central, Kalubihan, Ermita, Sto. Niño, Parian, San Roque, Tinago and part of Kamagayan in Cebu City will be affected.

Consumers are advised to store enough water for the duration of the interruption.

“As in any development project, there will be some inconveniences during the construction phase. We appeal for the public’s understanding and cooperation in storing water to minimize the inconvenience especially during the holidays,” MCWD General Manager Jose Eugene Singson Jr. said.

MCWD contracted the P11.686-million pipe-laying project, which started last Nov. 15.

It involves altering the 16-inch diameter transmission line, one of MCWD’s biggest pipes in Metro Cebu, which brings water from the Lagtang wells in Talisay City to portions of downtown Cebu City, which will be affected by the underpass.

Two portions of the pipeline will be cut. The first of four interconnections was completed last Dec. 18, which resulted in an emergency water supply interruption.

Consumers in the affected areas with high water demand are urged to start storing water this weekend in preparation for the water supply interruption tomorrow. (PR)