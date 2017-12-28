Rafting activites in Kawasan Falls suspended
THE Municipal Government of Badian, Cebu has ordered the indefinite suspension of rafting activities at the Kawasan Falls starting on the first day next year.
In her executive order, Badian Mayor Carmencita Lumain ordered the indefinite suspension of rafting activities at Kawasan Falls after a tourist lodged a complaint against rafting operators, drivers and guides.
The municipality also received persistent complaints of abuse and malpractice done by these workers.
But while rafting activities have been suspended, other activities like swimming with a life vest and canyoneering are allowed. (JKV/SunStar Cebu)
