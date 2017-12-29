Ex-Air Force officer, 4 suspects nabbed in Lapu-Lapu anti-drug ops

THE Lapu-Lapu City police arrested five suspected drug personalities, including a former Air Force officer, and seized illegal drugs worth P37,000 in a series of operations on Friday, December 29.

Chief Inspector Mark Gifter Sucalit of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) said three suspects were arrested around 2:30 p.m. by members of LCPO-City Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and City Intelligence Branch (CIB) in Sitio Panas, Barangay Suba-Basbas.

The suspects were identified as former Air Force officer Joven Cordova Bangcot and drug surrenderers Rene Baba Degamo and Bimbo Pareja Estoesta.

Sucalit, the LCPO-CIB chief, said Bangcot was dismissed from service after he was found guilty of using illegal drugs.

Sucalit said they seized 18 small packs of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, from the three suspects.

Around 11:10 a.m., LCPO-Station 3 DEU personnel, led by Senior Inspector Felix Cleopas III, arrested Armando Miape Benlot and Bartolome Rios Torrefranco, a drug surrenderer and street-level target.

Twenty small packs of shabu were confiscated from the suspects, who will face complaints for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (KAL/SunStar Cebu)