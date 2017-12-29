P1.2-M 'shabu' seized in Cebu City drug bust | SunStar

P1.2-M 'shabu' seized in Cebu City drug bust

Friday, December 29, 2017
(Photo by Romeo Marantal)

A 25-YEAR-OLD man was caught on Thursday night in a drug bust in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City, yielding white crystals believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as "shabu," that weighed around 70 grams worth P1.2 million.

Suspect Jason Bacalso was caught by the operatives of Cebu City Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and DEU-Visayas on Thursday, December 28.

The suspect, a resident of Barangay Suba, was placed under surveillance for a month before his arrest came around 11 p.m.

Suspect will be facing complaints for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Selling illegal drugs is a non-bailable offense under RA 9165. (KAL/SunStar Cebu)

