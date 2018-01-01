More than P22-M illegal drugs seized in past 8 months

THE Danao City Police Station operatives caught 385 drug personalities in the past eight months, confiscating more than P22 million worth of illegal drugs.

Chief Inspector Gerard Ace Pelare, the city police commander, said seven of the ten high-value targets were arrested.

Pelare said their comprehensive anti-illegal drugs campaign, dubbed as Oplan Limpyo Danao I, started on April 22, 2017 and ended on December 31, 2017.

On July 15, 2017, the city police arrested 53 drug personalities.

The program, he said, will continue this year as Oplan Limpyo Danao II with the support of the local government unit.

"Intelligence reports suggest that despite our relentless campaign, illegal drug use and trade are still present in Danao City. While supply and demand significantly dwindled, there is still a need to continue our aggressive approach against illegal drugs," Pelare stated in his report to Cebu Provincial Police Office.

The police and Danao City Government are also involved in the rehabilitation of drug users and drug-clearing operations in the villages.

Seven of the 42 villages in Danao City, Cebu were identified as candidates for attaining drug-cleared statuses.

These are Quisol, Langosig, Baliang, Dungga, Nangka, Cambubho and Licos.

Pelare said 172 users and 213 pushers were caught in the past 210 operations.

Seized from the suspects were 1,156.20 grams of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value P13,643,160.

Operatives uprooted and confiscated 31,725 fully grown marijuana and 4,241 marijuana stalks with DDB value of P8,427,500.

A total of 689 cases were filed in court. (KAL/SunStar Cebu)