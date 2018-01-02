2017: a year of losses, gains for Archdiocese

CEBU Archbishop Jose Palma urged Catholics to show compassion to those affected by calamities and other crises.

In his homily during the New Year’s Eve mass at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, Palma reminded the faithful to pray, especially for refugees of war.

In his message, Palma cited the New Year’s Message of Peace made by Pope Francis and reminded the faithful that being compassionate is a sign of being closer to God.

“Ang tawo nga indifferent, nga dili manginlabot, nga ang iyang gihunahuna iyang kaugalingon, matawag nga usa ka pagano (The person who is indifferent, who cares only for himself, can be considered a pagan,” Palma said.

He urged the faithful to also pray for peace.

Palma said that 2017 has been memorable for the Archdiocese of Cebu.

In 2017, the Archdiocese lost seven bishops, the most significant of whom was Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal.

The deaths of Cebuano bishops Leopoldo Tumulak and Christian Noel also made the headlines this year.

But despite these losses, the Archdiocese had some significant highlights during the year.

One of these was the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the apparition of the Lady of Fatima.

The Archdiocese celebrated the occasion with a grand Marian procession.

The Archdiocese also celebrated the Liturgical Year of the Parish as a Communion of Communities.

Palma wishes the Archdiocese the best for 2018. (JKV)