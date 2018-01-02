54 hurt due to stray bullets, firecrackers

AROUND 54 people were hurt due to firecracker and stray bullet incidents in Central Visayas since December until yesterday.

The Department of Health (DOH) 7 reported yesterday that of the 54 cases, 43 are in Cebu and 40 were injuries and burns not needing amputation.

Of the 54 cases, 11 were eye injuries related to firecrackers.

But this year’s firecracker injuries were 16.6 percent lower compared to those in the same period last year, which had 63 cases.

Based on a report provided by the DOH 7’s Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (Resu), about 77.8 percent of the cases were due to active participation, meaning they personally lit the firecrackers. while 22.2 percent were passive participation, or those injured while not lighting the firecrackers themselves.

Three of the injuries happened because the ones responsible were under the influence of alcohol.

In Cebu, majority of the injuries were from Cebu City with 15 cases, Consolacion with four cases, and Lapu-Lapu City with eight cases, Mandaue City had nine cases, Minglanilla had one, the City of Naga had one, Talisay City had three, while Toledo City had one.

There was only one incident related to stray bullet, and this was in Cebu City on Christmas Day.

Common firecrackers that were used were piccolo, bamboo cannon, bingala, candy bomb, flare, fountain, kwitis, sky rocket, triangle, whistle bomb, whistle joke, sparkle and judas belt.

The DOH earlier reported of a 77 percent decrease in firecracker-related injuries as of January.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that only 191 cases of firecracker-related injuries were reported from December 2017 to January 1, 2018.

This is significantly lower compared to the 630 cases reported by DOH from December 2016 to January 2017. (JKV, KAL)