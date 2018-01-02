Bzzzzz: Lessons for Gachalian who cussed on twitter

“ULOL,” “GAGO.” Sen. Sherwin Gachalian is the first public official who’s being talked about at the start of the year. Commenting on an article that people would’ve to fight for the nation’s soul in 2018, Gachalian tweeted it has already lost its soul in the last six years.

Netizens quickly noted that Gachalian in 2010 and 2012 praised then president Noynoy Aquino as “nice and very attentive” and thanked him for his “anti-corruption efforts.” “Ingrato,” “trapo,” they called the senator. He cursed in his reply: “ulol,” “gago.”

Gachalian said the first word that trended in 2018: “ulol.”

Or was it gago?

It never forgets

LESSONS. Senator Gachalian and other public officials who tweet or write on Facebook and similar online networks may learn from his experience:

Lesson 1: “The internet never forgets.” Lesson 2: As a high public official, don’t cuss in the Internet. Lesson 3: Back to lesson 1.

Tomas caution

REPRISAL. A hospital that allegedly refused to treat a beaten-up police officer last Dec. 28 after those who checked him in failed to pay the required deposit might face reprisal from the police.

Maybe if the hospital will call for police help on a robbery alarm, it wouldn’t get police response without a deposit. That’s the gist of a tweeted caution from Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña last week.

The fact is neither the hospital nor the police can legally refuse: the police are required to respond; the hospital is required to admit and treat. Even without any money deposit.

Tell us about it.

