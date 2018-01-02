Camotes bry. workers get cash aid from Capitol

AS a way of recognizing their genuine public service, at least 1,972 barangay workers in Camotes Island received cash incentives from the Cebu Provincial Government last Dec. 6 and 7, 2017.

“The Capitol recognizes your sacrifice. In fact, you are the extension of the Provincial Government in providing services to the people,” Gov. Hilario P. Davide III told barangay volunteers in Cebuano during his speech.

The governor’s two-day visit in the four towns of Camotes Island was the first of a series of cash incentives distribution to barangay volunteers all over the province every year.

A total of P3.8 million cash aid were distributed to the towns or an amount of P644,600 to Pilar, P990, 600 to Poro, P1,593,300 million to San Francisco and P617,400 to Tudela.

Those who received cash gifts were health workers, nutrition scholars, animal health aides, tanods and daycare workers.

For the first time this year, officers of the lupong tagapamayapa were also among the recipients.

The health workers, nutrition scholars, animal health aides and day care workers received P2,400 each, while tanods and officers of the lupong tagapamayapa each got P1,500.

Present during the distribution were lawyer Ramil Abing of the Provincial Administrator’s Office and Provincial Board Members Miguel Antonio Magpale and Jude Thaddeus Durano-Sybico of Cebu’s fifth district.

All mayors of the four towns, namely, Aly Arquillano of San Francisco, Luciano Rama of Poro, Erwin Yu of Tudela, and Eufracio Maratas of Pilar thanked the Capitol for choosing Camotes Island for its kick-off distribution.

The officials also extended their gratitude to the Capitol for the Provincial Government-funded projects in their municipalities.

Aside from the cash gifts, 100 vials of anti-rabies shots were also given out to each municipality, as well as more than 10,000 sets of school supplies.

In Tudela, Davide led the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the P167 million road project, which is part of the P1.8 billion program of the Department of Tourism in 2016 that involved the rehabilitation and concreting of roads in Central Visayas leading to tourism sites.

The governor also graced the opening of the town’s new fitness center where the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission gave P500,000 worth of equipment. (Capitol PIO)