CCTO to open 1-stop-shop for taxpayers starting today

THE Cebu City Treasurer’s Office (CCTO) is asking all taxpayers to renew their permits and settle their dues starting today to avoid paying additional charges.

The one-stop-shop that City establishes each year, where taxpayers can apply to renew their mayor’s business permits, will open starting today inside Robinson’s Galleria Cebu in the North Reclamation Area, Cebu City.

It will be open every day except Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City Treasurer Veronica Morelos said that the Cebu City Government is expecting to collect P6 billion from taxes, P1.5 billion of that from business taxes. In 2017, the CCTO collected P5.08 billion in realty taxes, business taxes, and other fees and charges.

The executive department has identified the collection from taxes as the main source of funds for the annual budget.

The one-stop-shop will accept business permit applications until Jan. 26.

Resolution

Earlier, the City Council approved a resolution sponsored by Councilor Margarita Osmeña that set the renewal of mayor’s business permit on Jan. 3 to 26 instead of the usual Jan. 1 to 20.

Councilor Osmeña said the six-day extension of the schedule for the renewal of business permits should be enough for the City Treasurer’s Office to prepare, as most taxpayers will avail themselves of the services of the one-stop-shop.

Morelos said that the CCTO will start imposing penalties on those who will process their permits beyond the scheduled renewal period.

A two-percent interest per month and 25 percent surcharge and penalties will be imposed by the City on those who will renew their business permits after Jan. 26. (RVC)