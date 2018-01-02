Gica wants review, TRO of dismissal

DISMISSED Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica of Dumanjug, Cebu has filed an appeal before the Court of Appeals in Manila for a review of his dismissal order. He also asked for a writ of preliminary injunction or, at least, a temporary restraining order (TRO).

The respondents of Gica’s appeal are Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales and her subordinate officials, the secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and his subordinate officials, and the complainant, former Dumanjug Mayor Nelson Garcia.

In his appeal, Gica asked for a review of his dismissal order under Rule 43 of the Rules of Court.

Deputy Ombudsman Paul Elmer Clemente first dismissed Gica from service last Oct. 18, 2016.

However, the Ombudsman, in a joint resolution dated Feb. 23, 2017 gave Gica a chance to submit evidence on why he should not be dismissed for serious dishonesty and grave misconduct for tampering with a restaurant receipt.

It’s because Gica alleged that he did not receive notices against him personally.

After Gica failed to file a convincing reason he should not be removed from office, the Ombudsman finally dismissed him as mayor last July 27, 2017.

DILG 7 Director Rene Burdeos ordered DILG Cebu Province Director Jerome Gonzales to implement the dismissal order five days from Dec. 20, 2017.

However, because the fifth day was Dec. 25, Christmas Day, and Dec. 26 was a special holiday, Gonzales was supposed to implement the order last Dec. 27.

Garcia’s counsel, lawyer Mel Amadora, said that Gonzales failed to implement the dismissal order.

He said that Garcia may file charges against Gonzales if he will still fail to implement the dismissal order today.

Gica’s appeal was filed last Dec. 27, or on the day Gonzales was supposed to implement the dismissal order.

In his appeal, Gica said his dismissal from service with forfeiture of all benefits, perpetual disqualification to hold public office and cancellation of all civil service eligibilities, etc., is harsh.

Gica said the imposition of such penalties is baseless and unfounded in law.

It is “absolutely contrary to law, public policy and public morals,” read Gica’s petition.

Gica said, “The power to remove erring elective local officials from the service is lodged exclusively with the courts.” (EOB)