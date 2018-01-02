Globe wins platinum award in 2017 The Asset Corporate Awards

GLOBE Telecom reaped another major accolade for its Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives, winning the award 6 times for the past nine years.

Globe again won the Platinum award given by The Asset Corporate Awards, the longest-running ESG award-giving body in Asia.

The company received the prestigious award in recognition of its exceptional work in the Environment, Social and Corporate Governance space.

This year also marks the sixth time that Globe Telecom won the Platinum award, having won last year and previously in 2014, 2013, 2010 and 2009. The award further highlights the company’s consistent performance when it comes to its Environment, Social and Corporate Governance efforts. The award is bestowed annually by leading research firm Asset Benchmark Research (ABR).

“We are grateful for this recognition as we strive to manage our business impact while contributing to positive social change. Embedding sustainability practices in our business guide us in our decision-making processes to further improve our service to Globe customers and delight our shareholders,” explains Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability Officer.

The Asset Corporate Awards consists of three categories: Platinum, Gold and Titanium. It offers a rigorous benchmarking service for listed companies in the region when it comes to corporate sustainability, which allows firms to join an exclusive and elite sphere of top corporations.