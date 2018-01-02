LTO to hold ceremonial printing of new license

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) will conduct today a ceremonial printing or unveiling of the driver’s license cards that are good for five years.

However, the actual start of the printing and releasing of driver’s license cards with five-year validity will be tomorrow.

The ceremony at 2:30 p.m. today will be followed by a press conference by LTO 7 Director Alita Pulga, Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III and Presidential Assistant Michael Lloyd Dino.

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered LTO and the Department of Transportation to increase the validity of driver’s license from three to five years.

The licensing center of LTO 7 on Natalio Bacalso Ave., Cebu City is classified as International Standard Operations and applicants must secure their license personally, without help from fixers. Pulga said the five-year validity started last Nov. 2, 2016.

“The total backlog from Nov. 2, 2016 to Nov. 30, 2017 is 343,917 region-wide (Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siqujor),” Pulga said.

Pulga said that out of 19 offices, there will be eight offices, two in Negros Oriental and six in Cebu Province, which will start printing the backlogs and current transactions.

“There is none yet in Bohol and Siquijor. This is due to the insufficient internet connection in 11 offices. PLDT (Philippine Long Distance Telephone) and Globe assured us to install the sufficient internet connection within the month,” Pulga said. (EOB)