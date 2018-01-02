No stray bullet incident recorded in Cebu City

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) recorded three minors who were wounded during the New Year’s Eve celebration.

There were no recorded victims of stray bullets in Cebu City.

Supt. Artemio Ricabo, deputy city director for administration and spokesperson of the CCPO, said the minors were taken to Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) and are in stable condition.

The minors, all boys, are aged 11, 13 and 16.

The 11-year-old and the 13-year-old were wounded by piccolo, while the 16-year-old was injured by a kwitis.

Piccolo and kwitis are prohibited under Republic Act. 7813, an act that regulates the manufacture, sale and use of fireworks.

Ricabo said the celebration of the New Year was generally peaceful.

An alleged stray bullet incident in Barangay Ermita was reported but when police verified it, it was a shooting alarm last Dec. 30, with the suspect still at large.

Ricabo said the 11 police stations also confiscated illegal firecrackers.

“Compared to 2016, the revelry in 2017, was not so extreme,” Ricabo said.

No one was arrested.

“We see the fireworks on the streets but who would admit that they were the ones who lighted it?” he said.

He said the public followed their advice on using firecrackers in designated areas only.

The Bureau of Fire Protection 7 recorded only one fire incident in Central Visayas. The incident involved a two-storey house at 1:57 a.m. on New Year in Carcar City.

In Mandaue City, at least eight persons, including four minors, were brought to three hospitals for burns due to firecrackers.

City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (CDRRM) Officer Felix Suico Jr. said the three were brought to Eversley Child Sanitarium and General Hospital, one to Dr. Ignacio M. Cortes General Hospital and four to the Mandaue City Hospital.

Suico said that three victims were from Consolacion and were just sent to the hospital in Mandaue. The eight victims were all male.

Suico said minors ages six, 13 and 15 suffered binggala burns.

In Lapu-Lapu City, Supt. Elmer Lim, deputy city director for operations of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, said six persons were injured due to firecrackers and pyrotechnics. (JOB, FMG)