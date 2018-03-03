Radio blocktimer in jail for ‘illegal recruitment, estafa’
THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 arrested a blocktimer of an AM radio station in Cebu for alleged illegal recruitment and estafa.
He was identified as Angelon Detrago. Detrago had four arrest warrants against him for illegal recruitment and estafa.
He reportedly handles a program on herbal medicine at radio dyKC.
According to initial investigation, Detrago allegedly owns a travel agency that is not registered in the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).
He allegedly promised his clients that they’d be able to work abroad but none of them have ever left the country. Bail was set at P400,000. (JOB with HBL of Superbalita Cebu)
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on March 04, 2018.
