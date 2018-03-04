Brother of Calamba councilman nabbed for drugs for the 3rd time

THE younger brother of a barangay councilor was arrested during an anti-drugs operation in Barangay Ermita last Thursday afternoon.

The chief of the City Intelligence Branch of the Cebu City Police Office, Chief Insp. Cristopher Navida, identified the suspected drug pusher as Nerio “Badodo” Ygonia, 40.

Navida said that Nerio is the brother of Calamba Barangay Councilor Eldie Ygonia. Seized from Nerio were P118,000 worth of illegal drugs weighing 10 grams. According to initial investigation, Nerio, the subject, was arrested in 2016. His name cropped up at the Text Bato command center in Camp Crame earlier this month.

It was Nerio’s third arrest for drugs, Navida said. Meanwhile, Navida said that Eldie was cooperative and expressed his relief over his brother’s arrest.

“The barangay councilor kept reminding his brother to get out of the drug trade. Nerio does not live with them and has moved to another place,” Navida said in Tagalog.

Nerio will be charged with violating Section 11, Article 2 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. It is a non-bailable offense. (JOB)