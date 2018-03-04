Osmeña urged: Collaborate with Dino, RDC

TWO opposition councilors said they are willing to help Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña lobby for more infrastructure projects in the city next year.

In a news conference, Councilor Raymond Garcia suggested that Mayor Osmeña coordinate with other offices such as the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) and the Regional Development Council (RDC)7 for his request.

“That’s a very welcome development. That’s very good of the mayor to make such a request. However, he really needs a lot of lobbying to the national government. I urge the mayor to make such a request in the RDC and I’m also urging him to work hand in hand with OPAV because, as we know very well, OPAV is a conduit of the Office of the President to the local governments,” he said.

But considering Osmeña’s testy relationship with Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino, Councilor Garcia said he is willing to help.

“If he needs our help, then we will help. Whatever is good for Cebu, we will do it, provided that there is no other infrastructure project that is more important than his proposals,” he said.

Earlier, Osmeña proposed close to P2 billion worth of infrastructure projects to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 for 2019 to help improve the traffic situation in the city.

In a letter dated Feb. 21 and addressed to DPWH 7 Director Ador Canlas, Osmeña proposed the implementation of infrastructure projects that will include the improvement and widening of several roads.

Among these roads are the intersection of Mambaling Access Road and Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR), Salinas Drive, Gorordo Ave. and Veterans’ Drive, and Serging Osmeña Blvd. and V. Sotto St. Other projects include the widening to eight lanes of Serging Osmeña Blvd.

Councilor Joel Garganera also urged Mayor Osmeña to work with other local government units as the problem of traffic and road infrastructure is not only in Cebu City. “We have to look at our traffic problem and road infrastructure problem such as the drainage system, not only from Cebu City’s perspective,” he said.

Agencies, government-owned corporations, local governments, and even private sector organizations can propose projects to the RDC. Among the RDC’s functions is to integrate the development plans of local governments and agencies, and to endorse programs to the national government for funding. (RVC)