2 siblings caught in Consolacion illegal drugs operation
TWO brothers were caught at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 4, in a drug bust in Sitio Baha- Baha in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion, Cebu.
Chief Inspector Gerard Ace Pelare, the town police commander, identified the suspects as Jeffrey Enguito Pepito, 39, and Julius, 51.
Suspects yielded three small packs of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu.
Two marked bills of P100 seized from the suspects, who will face complaints for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Selling dangerous drugs is a non-bailable offense. (KAL/SunStar Cebu)
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!