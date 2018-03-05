2 siblings caught in Consolacion illegal drugs operation

TWO brothers were caught at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 4, in a drug bust in Sitio Baha- Baha in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion, Cebu.

Chief Inspector Gerard Ace Pelare, the town police commander, identified the suspects as Jeffrey Enguito Pepito, 39, and Julius, 51.

Suspects yielded three small packs of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu.

Two marked bills of P100 seized from the suspects, who will face complaints for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Selling dangerous drugs is a non-bailable offense. (KAL/SunStar Cebu)