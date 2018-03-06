Bunkhouse in Cebu collapses; 5 killed | SunStar

Bunkhouse in Cebu collapses; 5 killed

Tuesday, March 06, 2018

(UPDATED) -- Five persons were believed to be dead and several others injured after a four-story bunkhouse Barangay Luz, Cebu City collapsed Monday dawn.

Fire Chief Inspector Noel Nelson Ababon said five were believed to be dead when the bunkhouse of Abraham Lee Construction collapsed at 3 a.m.

Nagiel Bañacia, Cebu City Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office chief, said 15 persons were injured and trapped among the debris.

Bañacia said ongoing search and rescue operation is being conducted. (Johanna Marie O. Bajenting/SuperBalita Cebu/SunStar Philippines)

