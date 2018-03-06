Calamba dad links death threats to case vs. village chief

WHO is the mastermind behind the strafing and death threats against Councilor Richard Buscaino of Barangay Calamba, Cebu City?

In an interview yesterday, the councilman told reporters he suspects Calamba village chief Ma. Yvonne Feliciano is behind the threats he has been receiving.

“Yung barangay captain sa Calamba because the texts (alleged death threats) relate to her,” he said.

Last Feb. 24, two of San Fernando Funeral Parlor’s hearses were damaged when two unidentified gunmen strafed the vehicles. Buscaino owns the funeral parlor.

The councilman’s vehicle was also strafed on Katipunan St., near his funeral parlor at 1 a.m last Sunday.

Buscaino believes that it is his party mate and colleague who is behind the attacks.

Although they have been close friends, Buscaino said he may have provoked the ire of Feliciano.

Two weeks ago, members of the barangay council filed graft cases against Feliciano for violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft Corrupt Practices Act for illegally procuring food and office supplies.

Feliciano has been allegedly falsifying resolutions by forging the signatures of her councilmen.

The barangay reportedly spent around P150,000 a month for packed lunches. The procurement of the food services, though, did not go through public bidding.

Aside from this, Calamba allegedly spent some P100,000 for office supplies per month. Around P1.2 million was also reportedly spent annually for shirts during barangay events.

Because of these, Buscaino said that the Commission on Audit (COA) had issued to the barangay a notice of disallowance in 2015.

However, Feliciano allegedly kept her councilmen in the dark and did not disclose to them the disallowance from COA.

After learning about this, Buscaino said, he decided to join his colleagues in filing charges against their village chief.

He was quick to clarify that it was not because he is planning to run against Feliciano for barangay captain in the May polls.

Buscaino said the unknown number that has been spamming him knew of his whereabouts that only Feliciano was supposed to know about.

The accusation, though, came as a surprise to Feliciano who called Buscaino a “dear friend.”

“Nakalitan ko ug naguol kay nganong ako man ang pasaninglan? Ako gyud ang maghimo og problema sa akong kaugalingong barangay? Personal mi na amigo and we’ve never had any conflicts before,” she said.

She said she will just wait for the police investigation before she takes legal action.

As to the criminal charges filed before the anti-graft office, Feliciano said she will answer the allegations in due time since she has yet to receive a copy of the complaint.

But Mayor Tomas Osmeña suspects that a police officer is behind the threats.

Osmeña invited Buscaino to his office yesterday morning and offered to help the latter seek intervention from the National Bureau of Investigation 7. (RTF)