Dengue ‘not to blame’ for deaths of 4 vaccinated kids

FOUR children who received the dengue vaccine Dengvaxia in Cebu last year have died, but not of dengue fever.

The four children were among 162,000 from Cebu who were vaccinated with Dengvaxia from August to December last year, when the Department of Health (DOH) suspended the program nationwide.

In a press conference yesterday, DOH 7 Director Jaime Bernadas told reporters that the four children who died were also among 156 kids who were hospitalized last year, after receiving the vaccine.

The Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center has put up a Dengvaxia fast lane for children who fell ill and who previously received the first dose of the vaccine, hospital chief Dr. Gerardo Aquino said.

The latest case was that of a 10-year-old girl from San Fernando town who died last March 2, said Dr. Ramon Najarro, chairman of VSMMC’s Pediatrics Department. Based on their findings, however, the girl died because of a heart disease, which she had had since birth.

Last February, a 13-year-old boy from Medellin and a 10-year-old boy from Madridejos also died in the VSMMC. Both had been given Dengvaxia, but not link has been established between their deaths and the fact that they had been vaccinated against dengue fever.

Dr. Najarro said that the boy from Medellin died due to aplastic anemia, a rare disease in which a person’s bone marrow lacks all three blood cell types. The boy reportedly sought treatment in a private hospital last January before he was transferred to the VSMMC, where he died.

No sign of antibodies

The boy from Madridejos died due to rheumatic heart disease but had suffered from several infections before he was vaccinated. Infection had caused his heart to enlarge.

A nine-year-old girl from Cebu City died in the Cebu City Medical Center because of tuberculous meningitis last Jan. 26.

Najarro said that all four children were negative for nonstructural protein 1 (NS1) antigen, Immunoglobulin G (IgG) and Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies, which are detected if a person has dengue fever.

Dr. Bernadas explained that the absence of the three antibodies indicates that all four didn’t suffer from acute dengue at the time of their admission and death. Presence of the IgG antibody means that a person had previously contracted dengue fever. The IgM antibody shows up in a person with a recent case of dengue fever. (JKV)