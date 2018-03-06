Mandaue ‘Bonnet ban’ gains support from governor, police

THE Mandaue City Government secured two high-profile supporters of its ordinance that prohibits motorcycle drivers from wearing bonnets, full-faced helmets, and masks when passing by the city.

In an interview yesterday, Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III said he favors Mandaue City’s measure because it will help authorities identify people who use motorcycles for various crimes.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, information officer of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7, said that enforcing the rule will help investigators do their jobs, and that he hoped other local government units, like Cebu City, will follow suit.

Strict enforcement of Mandaue City’s ordinance will begin on Monday, March 12. The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) started an information drive last March 2 about the ban on masks and similar materials, which will run until this Sunday.

“I hope the people who pass by Mandaue City will understand that my number one priority is everyone’s safety,” said Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing in a separate interview.

Mandaue City Ordinance 14-2017-1251 prohibits the use of bonnets, masks, headdresses, and any other garment that will conceal the faces of motorcycle drivers, their riders, and tricycle drivers.

Seen but not caught

Team explained that since March 2 they flagged down the persons wearing bonnets and masks and those without the appropriate helmets to inform them about the traffic rules.

In his press conference, Quisumbing pointed out several crimes have happened in the city where most of the perpetrators hid their faces while getting away on motorcycles.

“No politician would prefer to pass a law that is inconvenient for the public, if we can help it. But look at some of the cases that we’ve had: the killing of Kap (Captain) Tony Maquilan in Mantuyong, the killing of a Korean national in Banilad, and the killing of a former police officer in Canduman. All of those three incidents and many more have been captured on CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras. However we couldn’t trace the perpetrators kay mao lagi, naka-bonnet, helmet (because they wore bonnets or full-faced helmets),” he said.

Security angle

Governor Davide said that while he recognized that not wearing masks could cause health problems for motorcycle riders who would have to bear with the dust, he is more inclined to support the ordinance because it will deter crime.

But while he supports the measure, Davide said he will leave it to the towns and cities under Cebu Province if they want to implement something similar.

To address health concerns, Supt. Tolentin said that law enforcers should also be strict in going after vehicles that emit black smoke.

Glenn Antigua, Team’s operations chief, said that Mandaue’s enforcers will also apprehend motorcycle riders who fail to use the prescribed helmet, also starting on March 12.

City officials believe that the increase in crimes in Mandaue was due to the drug dealers losing their primary sources of income and resorting instead to robbery, theft or murder.

“Duna’y niingon kining mga criminal dili man sila mosunod sa balaod. Ang ilang buhaton when they commit the crime diha ra sila mosul-ob og mask. That is precisely the point why we want (that the faces must not be covered) as soon as you enter Mandaue City. They can be seen by the cameras so that even if they commit a crime while wearing the bonnet, we will be able to track them by the time they enter Mandaue City,” the mayor said.

He asked the Land Transportation Office to assist the City by making sure that smoke-belching vehicles are kept off Mandaue’s roads.

Quisumbing added that the businesses of trucking companies in the North Reclamation Area “already began the process of installing washers, high-pressured hoses, and cementing” to make sure that their trucks won’t bring mud on the city’s roads. (FMG, JKV, KAL)