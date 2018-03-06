P18B SRP venture up to Council

A MONTH after the contract is signed, a Gokongwei-led group will start construction work on the P18-billion proposed development on Kawit Island in the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City, an official said.

In a news conference yesterday, Mayor Tomas Osmeña said the fate of the unsolicited proposal that Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI) submitted to lease and develop Kawit Island will now be up to the City Council. UHRI wants to develop an integrated resort and casino complex in that area.

The council is scheduled to deliberate today on the resolution that will authorize Osmeña to sign the contract of lease with UHRI.

“This is not a distant dream. We have been working for this long before it was announced. Everything is already set to begin. As soon as the contract is signed, construction will begin in a month. The last hurdle is the opposition in the City Council. Come Tuesday, we shall see if the opposition is willing to sacrifice our tomorrow for their today,” Osmeña wrote in a Facebook post.

Joel Yu, the mayor’s consultant for economic and business development, explained that the City’s transaction with UHRI will be an unincorporated joint venture, which means that the City will get its share of the total proceeds of the development.

Under the unsolicited proposal, Cebu City will get 10 percent out of the proceeds for 50 years.

“The City has an ordinance on how to do joint ventures with the private sector. The ordinance is the same ordinance we used when we allowed Filinvest Land Inc. to undertake a joint venture project at the SRP before 2010. I want to make an assurance that we followed the law and we did not do any shortcuts,” Yu said.

The proposed Isla de la Victoria development will consist of a commercial and shopping center, a theater, a convention center, an integrated resort and gaming facility, three hotels, a theme park, a public art installation, and parking facilities.

What is advantageous to the City also, Osmeña said, is that after the 50-year lease, the City will still own the property. (RVC)