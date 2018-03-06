PRO 7 willing to help secure suspected rebels in Negros Oriental

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 is willing to deploy additional security personnel to the Negros Oriental Provincial Jail where six suspected New People’s Army members are detained.

The suspected rebels, including a University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu alumna, were caught after an armed encounter with government forces in Sitio Tumonon, Barangay Luyang, Mabinay last Saturday dawn.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, PRO 7 information officer, said that Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) jail officers are securing the detainees, who were charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

He said they will augment the BJMP personnel if they receive a request.

Tolentin said that PRO 7 Director Robert Quenery has ordered police stations in Negros Oriental to tighten security in case the rebels retaliate.

He said groups claiming that the six suspected rebels are innocent should file a petition in court.

The UP Cebu alumna used to be chairperson of Anakbayan Cebu’s UP Cebu chapter.

In a statement, the group called on the government to resume peace talks. Col. Medel Aguilar, Central Command spokesperson, said they plan to meet with faculty members and students of different schools in the Visayas to prevent communist infiltration. (KAL)