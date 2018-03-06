Repeaters? Cebu City to impound for 60 days

STARTING this month, the penalty for second-time offenders of Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s executive order against counter-flowing in Cebu City will be doubled.

This means vehicles of erring motorists who are repeat violators will be kept in the storage area in the South Road Properties for 60 days, from the original 30 days.

Yesterday marked the first 30 days of the implementation of Executive Order (EO) 34, which penalizes motorists who counter-flow or drive in the wrong lane against oncoming traffic. Signed by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña last month, the EO provides that all vehicles, including motorcycles, that are caught counter-flowing will be impounded for 30 days.

For the past 30 days, the City Transportation Office (CCTO) has impounded more than 400 motorcycles, 30 private vehicles, eight public utility jeepneys (PUJ), and eight taxis.

As of 2 p.m. yesterday, CCTO operations chief Francisco Ouano said that his team has started releasing around 30 motorcycles and one private vehicle.

“I hope this serves as a warning for those who violate our traffic rules and regulations, especially on counter-flowing,” he said.

This time, aside from impounding the vehicle, the City will collect storage fees, which will be P500 per day for trucks, P300 for cars, and P100 for motorcycles.

Osmeña gave the same warning in a separate interview with reporters.

“Warning lang, you get your motorcycles back. But if we see you again, it will be 60 days for your second violation. I hope I never see them (violators) again,” he said. (RTF)