Shielding women, kids in conflict with the law from social media bashers

PROTECT women and children who are in conflict with the law against bashers in social media. This, as the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 joined the International Women’s Rights in an awarding ceremony yesterday morning.

“We treat every situation with women and children in conflict with the law with utmost sensitivity.

That’s why during operations, the police only contact the barangay and social workers so that other people will not get curious and take pictures of the minors we rescue and then upload these on social media,” Senior Insp. Karen Bancoleta, chief of the Women and Children’s Protection Desk of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office.

Justice Pamela Ann Maxino, chairperson of the Court of Appeals 20th Division and guest of honor, reiterated in her speech the importance of protecting women and children.

“We are very sensitive about the welfare of the children because unnecessary exposure to the media will not redound to their benefit,” Maxino said. (JOB)