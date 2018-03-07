2 nabbed in Liloan drug busts

TWO suspected pushers were caught in separate drug busts in two villages in Liloan, Cebu, in the past two days.

Anti-narcotics operatives led by Liloan Police Chief Randy Korret seized 6.04 grams of white crystals believed to be shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) worth more than P72,000.

At 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, March 7, Frederick Dolor Fernandez, 42, was caught on the national highway in Barangay Yati.

He yielded six grams of shabu with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P70,800, a .9mm pistol and four bullets.

Drug paraphernalia and a motorcycle were also confiscated from the suspect.

In Sitio Bakante, Baranagay Tayud, Raymund Maglasang Sasing, 34, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 6. He yielded .04 gram of shabu worth P2,832.

The suspects will face complaints for violation of the Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (KAL/SunStar Cebu)